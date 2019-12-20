About this product
Classic 80%/20% Hybrid-Indica
Purple Punch offers a lovely taste, goofy and relaxing effects as well as the vast medicinal benefits of the parent strain- Larry OG and the happy, giggly effects of Grand Daddy Purple. This dense and dimensional bud is sought out after amongst local markets due to the dense, dimensional fragrant buds and consistent positive effects.
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
With the passing of 788 in Oklahoma, we have strived to bridge the gap between Growers and Patients to give Oklahoma patients the quality they deserve.