Activ-8 Delta 8
About this product
Tart and crisp as if picked fresh from the orchard, this green apple flavor surrenders enticing hints of sweetness elevated with a slightly sour finish. Our shooter contains a concentrated dose of high-quality premium delta 8 hemp THC for your enjoyment. Simply shoot the shot back and enjoy the effects.
Apple Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
83 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
27% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
21% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
