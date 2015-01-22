Activ-8 Delta 8
About this product
If you like grape anything…you will love our Grape Delta 8 Hemp THC syrup. Jam packed with flavor, Grape Activ8 is the perfect match for anyone looking to turn up. Once you pour the syrup into your beverage of choice, shake or stir it up! Activ-8 boosts 98% hemp Delta 8 Hemp THC and is packed full of flavor leaving you wanting to take sip, after sip…. after sip. Pour up, and Activ-8!
Grape Ape effects
Reported by real people like you
1,475 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
