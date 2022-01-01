About this product
Our 10x20 extraction lab is the perfect choice for your next build out. This lab comes fully equipped with all gas detection, intake system, exhaust system, fire suppression, safety features, controls, and more. Installation and design services are also available. PSI peer reviewed and UL listed. Give us a call for more info!
Advanced Extraction Labs
We are the leading manufacturer of C1D1 and C1D2 extraction labs. All labs come out of our facility in Santa Rosa, CA. We also provide facility design and build out! Give us a call for more info!