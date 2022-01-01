About this product
Our 8x10 C1D1 extraction lab is the perfect choice for your next lab. This lab comes fully equipped with all gas detection, safety features, controls, exhaust system, fire suppression, and all necessary components. UL listed and PSI peer reviewed unit. This lab arrives in pallets and will need to be assembled on delivery. We offer installation and design for all our labs!
We are the leading manufacturer of C1D1 and C1D2 extraction labs. All labs come out of our facility in Santa Rosa, CA. We also provide facility design and build out! Give us a call for more info!