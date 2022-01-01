About this product
Our 8x10 C1D1 lab is fully insulated and assembled prior to delivery. Sizes from 8x10 to 8x40 available for multiple uses including C1D1 and C1D2 applications. Labs come with all components including fire suppression, HVAC system, exhaust system, gas detection, main power, and any necessary outlets. Labs also include all PSI peer review stamps for your state.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Advanced Extraction Labs
We are the leading manufacturer of C1D1 and C1D2 extraction labs. All labs come out of our facility in Santa Rosa, CA. We also provide facility design and build out! Give us a call for more info!