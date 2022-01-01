About this product
Our 8x20 extraction lab comes fully equipped with all gas detection and safety features. Fire suppression, exhaust system, HVAC system, main power, control, and PSI peer review stamps included for your state! We can partition the room to meet your specifications, including C1D1/C1D2 dual zone labs. Give us a call for more info and pricing!
We are the leading manufacturer of C1D1 and C1D2 extraction labs. All labs come out of our facility in Santa Rosa, CA. We also provide facility design and build out! Give us a call for more info!