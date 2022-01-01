About this product
M6 C1D1 extraction lab. Fully equipped with all gas detection, exhaust system. controls, fire suppression, and more. this unit arrives in panels and will need to be installed on delivery. We also offer installation and design services for our clients. Give us a call to get more info and pricing on this unit!
Advanced Extraction Labs
We are the leading manufacturer of C1D1 and C1D2 extraction labs. All labs come out of our facility in Santa Rosa, CA. We also provide facility design and build out! Give us a call for more info!