About this product

This ever-popular formula contains Vitamin B1, humic acid, kelp and other ingredients so plants grow well and produce more - even in the demanding conditions of your high-intensity garden. B-52 can promote the growth of roots, therefore allowing for an increased uptake of both the primary nutrients and micronutrients that your plants need. Professional gardeners use B-52 to strengthen and feed clones, seedlings, vegetative plants and blooming plants. This proprietary blend provides unique, powerful 100% guaranteed nutritional and vitamin support so your plants are always winners.