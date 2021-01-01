Loading…
Logo for the brand Advanced Nutrients

Advanced Nutrients

Big Bud® Coco

About this product

Big Bud® Coco is designed specifically for use with coco coir to live up to the special flowering demands of coco for growers like you. The addition of Chelated Iron (Fe), Calcium (Ca) and Magnesium (Mg) alleviate the potential elemental problems commonly seen in this unique growing media because they powerfully deliver these critically essential secondary and micronutrients to your valuable plants at the most crucial time so you get the optimized yields you desire. Put Big Bud Coco to work for you today and start getting bigger more delicious buds in your coco grow room now.
