About this product

The legendary Kush strain of cannabis is at an all-time high in popularity with growers just like you. That's because Kush gives you the growth, yield and quality you demand from your medical marijuana garden. Until now, you've only had the same bloom boosters that have been on the store shelves for years. Now we're proud to offer Kushie Kush, the new bloom booster that mirrors the excitement and fun of the kush revolution. For the love of Kush, get yourself Kushie Kush today.