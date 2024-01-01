"Key Lime Pie x Lavender

—

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

—

The bright green leaves and sharp lime scent of this reliable strain deliver a classic indica experience from the moment you take your first puff. Chile Verde relaxes the body almost immediately, then introduces a gratifying boost to the spirit. Growing in popularity due to its versatile nature, this strain is loved both by medicinal users and those simply looking for a solid weekend buzz.

—

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

read more