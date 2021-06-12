About this strain
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
48% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Nausea
16% of people say it helps with nausea
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
