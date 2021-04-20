About this strain
Gelato Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!