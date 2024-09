(Chem's Sister x Sour Dubb) x Chocolate Diesel

3.5g

With a sharp piney scent and an inescapably sticky layer of dense trichomes, this invigorating strain is a favorite of regular users trying to stay creative and focused throughout their day. Wiping away stress and anxiety and replacing it with a sense of well-being and joyful attentiveness, Glue is the ultimate everyday strain.

Our aeroponic flower is characterized by its cannabinoids and terpenes, rather than residual nutrients. We carefully curate an expansive rotation of strains that embody cannabis at its fullest and finest.

