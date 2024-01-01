Peanut Butter Breath x GG4

.5g Cartridge

This memorable hybrid lives up to its imposing name with striking black-and-silver coloring and a strong uplifting effect that takes hold from the first inhale. A sweet, nutty flavor makes for a smooth and pleasant smoke, while the rewarding effects never seem to overwhelm- making Gorilla Butter the type of strain that’s welcome at any time of the day.

Experience the awe of our signature Full Spectrum Hash Oil in our equally extraordinary vape cartridge. Enjoy a rush of robust flavor and true-to-strain effects with discretion and ease.

