GG4 x Do-Si-Dos

1g

A pungent, tangy scent marks the large buds of this enticing indica-leaning strain, which serves as an excellent example of the powerful calming effects one might expect from a member of the Gorilla family. A heavy tranquility comes on slowly and takes its time as warm waves of soothing energy travel throughout the user’s body and mind.

Slightly sticky and gritty to the touch, its consistency mesmerizes as much as its amber hue. Every strain-specific attribute is preserved throughout extraction, resulting in full flavor and superior strength.

