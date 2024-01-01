Meatloaf x Mendo Breath

—

.5g Cartridge

—

Pungent, sweet, and earthy, Meat Breath is the very definition of dank. A definitive indica strain, this brightly-toned bud can do wonders for pain and insomnia with its deep relaxing and spirit-lifting properties. Its effects can linger almost as long as its distinct diesel aroma- as such, Meat Breath is recommended for more experienced users.

—

Experience the awe of our signature Full Spectrum Hash Oil in our equally extraordinary vape cartridge. Enjoy a rush of robust flavor and true-to-strain effects with discretion and ease.

read more