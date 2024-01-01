Nitro Cookies x The Platinum

.5g Cartridge

Frosted throughout with trichomes and flecked with purple, these small, dense buds belie the powerful effect of Nitrous. Intense relaxation with a nourishing mental buzz is typical when using this pungent, earthy strain. If you’re looking for the often soughtafter couch lock, Nitrous just may be the perfect choice.

Experience the awe of our signature Full Spectrum Hash Oil in our equally extraordinary vape cartridge. Enjoy a rush of robust flavor and true-to-strain effects with discretion and ease.

