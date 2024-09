"Runtz x Afghani x OG Kush

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

A dazzling blend of thick orange pistils set in a green-and-purple weave immediately catches the eye when first encountering this indica-leaning strain. Enjoy a smooth, easy smoke graced by sweet notes of lavender and pine that provides classic indica-associated effects without too much heaviness or mental fog.

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

