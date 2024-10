Girl Scout Cookies x Tangie

.5g Cartridge

If you need your medicine to keep you moving and motivated throughout the day, Trop. Cookies may be your new favorite strain. Also effective at tempering nausea and anxiety, this striking sativa-dominant powerhouse is always a great choice. Trop. Cookies has a light, textured flavor defined by citrus, sour, and fruity notes that refresh and don’t grow tiresome during longer sessions.

Delicately extracted from flash-frozen flower, precious terpenes and cannabinoids are preserved throughout the process. Savor all aspects of the original strain in every inhale.

