About this product
This hemp singlet will become the foundation of your wardrobe. In eco-friendly hemp and organic cotton, this lightweight singlet is soft and breathable with a slight stretch for comfort. With minimal branding, the Base Hemp Singlet is your go-to layering piece throughout all seasons of life.
~
Mens Singlet
Relaxed Fit
Scoop Neckline
Breathable
Model
Our model wears a size M and is 191cm tall.
Material
55% Hemp 45% Organic Cotton Jersey
Midweight, 220gsm
~
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.