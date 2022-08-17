About this product
Keep your coconut cosy with this rib beanie. Our eco-friendly organic cotton and hemp fisherman style rib knit construction offers a soft and snug shell to combat the cool weather.
Unisex Rib Knit Beanie
Fisherman Style Rib Knit
Cuffed Design
Material
Why we love hemp.
UV Resistant
Biodegradable Fibres
Antimicrobial & Antibacterial
Hemp is better for the planet:
80%
Less Water
37%
Less CO2
250%
More Fibre per Hectare
Made from: 80% Organic Cotton 20% Hemp Knit
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.