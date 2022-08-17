About this product
A staple bucket hat that will take you anywhere. In sustainable heavyweight hemp canvas construction, this hat features a small and structured brim with contrast branding to wear on repeat.
Unisex Bucket Hat
Small Structured Brim
Contrast Embroidered Logo
Higher Head Circumference Measures 54cm
Lower Head Circumference Measures 59cm
Material
55% Hemp 45% Organic Cotton Twill
Lightweight, 7.5oz
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.