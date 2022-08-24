About this product
Our dalston tank is back. We've given our favourite silhouette an update in eco-friendly hemp and recycled poly rib offering a more premium, heavyweight and durable design. Inspired by the iconic 90s tank, this singlet offers a fitted and cropped silhouette with wide straps and a high neckline that goes with everything.
Womens High Neck Tank
Fitted Sillhouette
High Neckline
Ribbed
Model:
Our model wears a size S and is 175cm tall.
Material:
80% Recycled Polyester 14%Hemp 6%Elastane
Heavyweight, 450gsm
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.