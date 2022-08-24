Our dalston tank is back. We've given our favourite silhouette an update in eco-friendly hemp and recycled poly rib offering a more premium, heavyweight and durable design. Inspired by the iconic 90s tank, this singlet offers a fitted and cropped silhouette with wide straps and a high neckline that goes with everything.



~

Womens High Neck Tank

Fitted Sillhouette

High Neckline

Ribbed



Model:

Our model wears a size S and is 175cm tall.



Material:

80% Recycled Polyester 14%Hemp 6%Elastane

Heavyweight, 450gsm