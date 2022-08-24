The Milla ribbed singlet is a transeasonal essential. Crafted from breathable hemp rib in a flattering fitted midline silhouette with a scooped neckline, you can layer it under a jacket or wear it on its own as an easy addition to any outfit.



Womens Ribbed Singlet

Fitted Design

Midline Silhouette

Textured Rib

Scooped Neckline



Model:

Our model wears a size S / AU 8 / US 4 and is 174cm tall



Material:

80% RCS Certified Recycled Polyester 14% Hemp 6% Elastane

Heavyweight, 450gsm