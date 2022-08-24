About this product
The Milla ribbed singlet is a transeasonal essential. Crafted from breathable hemp rib in a flattering fitted midline silhouette with a scooped neckline, you can layer it under a jacket or wear it on its own as an easy addition to any outfit.
Womens Ribbed Singlet
Fitted Design
Midline Silhouette
Textured Rib
Scooped Neckline
Model:
Our model wears a size S / AU 8 / US 4 and is 174cm tall
Material:
80% RCS Certified Recycled Polyester 14% Hemp 6% Elastane
Heavyweight, 450gsm
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.