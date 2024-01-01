We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Affinity
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Affinity products
8 products
Flower
Queen Mother Gogi
by Affinity
THC 16.13%
CBD 0.2%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
White Urkle
by Affinity
THC 16.81%
CBD 0.2%
Flower
Jet Fuel OG
by Affinity
THC 30.17%
CBD 0.2%
Flower
Killer Chem
by Affinity
THC 27.86%
CBD 0.2%
Flower
Cookies & Cream
by Affinity
THC 21.34%
CBD 0.2%
Flower
Garlic Cookies
by Affinity
THC 26.01%
CBD 0.2%
Flower
Original Glue (GG4)
by Affinity
THC 25.86%
CBD 0.2%
Flower
Blue Legend
by Affinity
THC 19.76%
CBD 0.2%
Home
Brands
Affinity
Catalog