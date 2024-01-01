Loading...

Affinity products

8 products
Product image for Queen Mother Gogi
Flower
Queen Mother Gogi
by Affinity
THC 16.13%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for White Urkle
Flower
White Urkle
by Affinity
THC 16.81%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Jet Fuel OG
Flower
Jet Fuel OG
by Affinity
THC 30.17%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Killer Chem
Flower
Killer Chem
by Affinity
THC 27.86%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Cookies & Cream
Flower
Cookies & Cream
by Affinity
THC 21.34%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Garlic Cookies
Flower
Garlic Cookies
by Affinity
THC 26.01%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Original Glue (GG4)
Flower
Original Glue (GG4)
by Affinity
THC 25.86%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Blue Legend
Flower
Blue Legend
by Affinity
THC 19.76%
CBD 0.2%