Our body balm is made with Cocoa Butter and camphor oil for a nourishing & soothing application. Each of our scents is infused with 350 MG of CBD as well as THC. Our formula is nano emulsified for a calming deep tissue relief. Beyond being a lovely scent, eucalyptus is used in our Calming balm to help refresh and re-energize. As the CBD and THC are helping directly being absorbed through the skin, eucalyptus will be creating a soothing effect on the mind. Additionally, we also have added menthol which helps to create a pleasant diversion from pain or other irritations. Uniting these ingredients together creates a pain relief harmony unlike any other.

