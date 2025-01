Our beloved Live Resin, ready to go straight from the store. You don’t need any additional hardware to start ripping on this disposable vape from the moment you leave the store. (Please use responsibly.) Our Live Resin is made with no additives, flavors or fillers. Only the potent high terpene extract you’ve come to know and love. This uplifting and energizing Sativa is created by combining Black Bananas with Tropicana Cookies. This strain will have you getting things done. It’s productive, motivating and quick hitting. With aromas of floral citrus and pepper and flavors of tropical berries, you’ll be happy to enjoy this strain all day long.

