Our Diamond Stix are made using freshly ground top shelf buds that are carefully infused with our potent in-house ground THC-A Diamonds. Bringing you a smooth, consistent pull without any drips. Available in rice papers (single pre-roll and half gram 10 pack) or blunt cones (single pre-roll) for your smoking pleasure, there is something for everyone. Cannasseur’s first choice for pre-rolls. Black Cherry Soda is a sativa dominant strain believed to be created by crossing Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades. The strain is named after its fruity, soda-like smell & taste, and unusual dark purple color. Black Cherry Soda has a very uplifting high and an amazing upper body tingle that packs quite a punch. It has a balanced mind and body effects, and it's potent without heavy sedation, making it popular to help relieve symptoms throughout the day.

