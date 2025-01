Our very best Cannabis strains are processed with the utmost care in our state-of-the-art laboratory. Slow processed using fresh frozen Cannabis from our very own indoor farm, our Live Resin is bursting with flavors! Made using "live", or fresh, cannabis flower, as opposed to dried flower, live resin retains the plant's naturally occurring chemical profile. It's rich in terpenes, flavonoids, and other Cannabinoids. Chilled Cherries is a hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Sunset Sherbet with Cherry Cookies. The aroma and taste are powerful with a sweet cherry cookie flavor accented with citrus. The high launches your mind into a focused, energetic state with your first exhale. You will soon fall into a deep relaxation that feels super stoney. Chilled Cherries is said to help relieve symptoms from a variety of conditions including chronic fatigue, pain, depression, and insomnia.

