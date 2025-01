Our very best Cannabis strains are processed with the utmost care in our state-of-the-art laboratory. Slow processed using fresh frozen Cannabis from our very own indoor farm, our Live Resin is bursting with flavors! Made using "live", or fresh, cannabis flower, as opposed to dried flower, live resin retains the plant's naturally occurring chemical profile. It's rich in terpenes, flavonoids, and other Cannabinoids. GMO is a heavily indica dominant strain created through crossing the potent Chemdawg with Girl Scout Cookies. Known for its super pungent aroma and heavily sedative high. This bud has a deliciously savory garlic flavor with a spicy diesel exhale. You will feel a deep sense of relaxation that fills both mind and body with heavily sedative effects. GMO is said to help with chronic pain insomnia, inflammation, and chronic fatigue.

