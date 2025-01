Our beloved Live Resin, ready to go straight from the store. You don’t need any additional hardware to start ripping on this disposable vape from the moment you leave the store. (Please use responsibly.) Our Live Resin is made with no additives, flavors or fillers. Only the potent high terpene extract you’ve come to know and love. Green Crack is a potent sativa strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. Green Crack has sweet, tropical and citrus notes. The high is undoubtedly cerebral, with a big mood boost, increased creativity, and a jolt of energy. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s energy and focus effects that keep you going throughout the day. Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression.

