Our very best Cannabis strains are processed with the utmost care in our state-of-the-art laboratory. Slow processed using fresh frozen Cannabis from our very own indoor farm, our Live Resin is bursting with flavors! Made using "live", or fresh, cannabis flower, as opposed to dried flower, live resin retains the plant's naturally occurring chemical profile. It's rich in terpenes, flavonoids, and other Cannabinoids. Gushers is hybrid strain created through crossing Gelato #41 with Triangle Kush. Gushers brings a combination of sour tropical fruits and rich creamy cookies flavor in each toke. The aroma follows the same profile, although with a slightly herbal overtone and touches of spicy grape. The high starts with tingly euphoria that fills the back of the head. This quickly spreads throughout the rest of your body, leaving you incredibly relaxed. Gushers is said to be perfect for helping with chronic stress or anxiety, depression and chronic pain.

