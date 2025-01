Our beloved Live Resin, ready to go straight from the store. You don’t need any additional hardware to start ripping on this disposable vape from the moment you leave the store. (Please use responsibly.) Our Live Resin is made with no additives, flavors or fillers. Only the potent high terpene extract you’ve come to know and love. This rare Indica was created through the crossing of the well-known Gelato #33 and Wedding Cake. With notes of sweet vanilla and sugary dough this strain offers a sedating effect that will lull you into complete mind and body relaxation. Medical marijuana patients have reported using this strain to relieve pain, maintain sleep and reduce anxiety.

