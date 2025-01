Our nug-run batches are made exclusively with nugs or buds, no shake or trim to be seen. This means we are getting you a higher quality product at the prices you love. Regardless of your preference, we have the strain and potency you desire! This Indica is a heavy hitter. Smoke at end of day or right before dinner to help stimulate appetite and fall into a realaxed state of consciousness for the rest of your evening. It’s sweet kushy flavor and fruity aroma are thanks to it’s parents, Mango Kush and Gushers.

