Our very best Cannabis strains are processed with the utmost care in our state-of-the-art laboratory. Slow processed using fresh frozen Cannabis from our very own indoor farm, our Live Resin is bursting with flavors! Made using "live", or fresh, cannabis flower, as opposed to dried flower, live resin retains the plant's naturally occurring chemical profile. It's rich in terpenes, flavonoids, and other Cannabinoids. One of the most potent Indica strains, Northern lights, lives up to its hype. Its parents, Afghani and Thai, come together to create a strain that is pungently sweet and spicy in flavor. After taking a few hits of it you’ll feel an upbeat mix of full body relaxation and euphoria. Effective at treating anxiety, pain and insomnia, as well as being an appetite stimulant.

