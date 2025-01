Our beloved Live Resin, ready to go straight from the store. You don’t need any additional hardware to start ripping on this disposable vape from the moment you leave the store. (Please use responsibly.) Our Live Resin is made with no additives, flavors or fillers. Only the potent high terpene extract you’ve come to know and love. One of the most potent Indica strains, Northern lights, lives up to its hype. Its parents, Afghani and Thai, come together to create a strain that is pungently sweet and spicy in flavor. After taking a few hits of it you’ll feel an upbeat mix of full body relaxation and euphoria. Effective at treating anxiety, pain and insomnia, as well as being an appetite stimulant.

