Whether you’re new to cannabis or an old hand, you can’t beat the convenience of pre-rolled joints. Just for you, we’ve taken our top shelf flower and made it into exactly that! Available in single pre-rolls and half gram 10 packs. Probably one of the most iconic Cannabis strains in the industry, thanks to the stoner film toting the same name, is Pineapple Express. This energizing Sativa came to be when Trainwreck and Hawaiian were crossed. The resulting strain produces almost instant long-lasting energetic effects. After smoking this bright citrusy strain, you’ll be left feeling buzzy, alert and creative!

