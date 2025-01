Our beloved Live Resin, ready to go straight from the store. You don’t need any additional hardware to start ripping on this disposable vape from the moment you leave the store. (Please use responsibly.) Our Live Resin is made with no additives, flavors or fillers. Only the potent high terpene extract you’ve come to know and love. This extremely dense bud produces a sweet and fruity candy flavor. Zkittlez and Gelato are crossed to breed this balanced Hybrid strain. Creating unfocused and giddy effects leaves you feeling totally out of it and completely content to stay that way. A higher THC content gives this strain an edge when treating conditions like depression, chronic stress, mood swings, nausea and chronic fatigue.

