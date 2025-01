Our nug-run batches are made exclusively with nugs or buds, no shake or trim to be seen. This means we are getting you a higher quality product at the prices you love. Regardless of your preference, we have the strain and potency you desire! Strawberry Cough is a sativa strain thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. Strawberry Cough has a delicious sweet strawberry flavor with a punch of spicy pepper. The aroma is just as good, with a fresh fruity overtone accented by a spicy, earthy pepper scent. The Strawberry Cough’s high has lifted cerebral effects that give the brain. At the same time, a soothing body high will wash over you, helping to calm aching muscles without causing any sort of drowsiness. Strawberry Cough is a great choice for help with conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, mood swings or depression and PTSD.

