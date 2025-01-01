Our very best Cannabis strains are processed with the utmost care in our state-of-the-art laboratory. Slow processed using fresh frozen Cannabis from our very own indoor farm, our Live Resin is bursting with flavors! Made using "live", or fresh, cannabis flower, as opposed to dried flower, live resin retains the plant's naturally occurring chemical profile. It's rich in terpenes, flavonoids, and other Cannabinoids. Strawberry Gary is a hybrid strain created through crossing Gary Payton with Red Pop strain. Strawberry Gary produces a sweet, creamy, gassy, and fruity profile. This strain has a tasty smooth and creamy strawberry flavor with a flowery and diesel aroma to complement it. The Strawberry Gary high hits you quickly, beginning as a tingle in the back of your head and neck. As it spreads through the rest of your body, you’ll feel relaxed, but a mental energy lift that boosts your mood. Strawberry Gary is often said to be perfect for helping with a wide variety of conditions including chronic stress or anxiety, chronic pain, muscle spasms or cramps and depression.
Founded in 2015, Agro Couture is a staple of the Washington cannabis community. Serving over 200 licensed dispensaries spanning over 25 counties, you're never too far from your favorite cannabis products!
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
