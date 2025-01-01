Our very best Cannabis strains are processed with the utmost care in our state-of-the-art laboratory. Slow processed using fresh frozen Cannabis from our very own indoor farm, our Live Resin is bursting with flavors! Made using "live", or fresh, cannabis flower, as opposed to dried flower, live resin retains the plant's naturally occurring chemical profile. It's rich in terpenes, flavonoids, and other Cannabinoids. Strawberry Gary is a hybrid strain created through crossing Gary Payton with Red Pop strain. Strawberry Gary produces a sweet, creamy, gassy, and fruity profile. This strain has a tasty smooth and creamy strawberry flavor with a flowery and diesel aroma to complement it. The Strawberry Gary high hits you quickly, beginning as a tingle in the back of your head and neck. As it spreads through the rest of your body, you’ll feel relaxed, but a mental energy lift that boosts your mood. Strawberry Gary is often said to be perfect for helping with a wide variety of conditions including chronic stress or anxiety, chronic pain, muscle spasms or cramps and depression.

