Our very best Cannabis strains are processed with the utmost care in our state-of-the-art laboratory. Slow processed using fresh frozen Cannabis from our very own indoor farm, our Live Resin is bursting with flavors! Made using "live", or fresh, cannabis flower, as opposed to dried flower, live resin retains the plant's naturally occurring chemical profile. It's rich in terpenes, flavonoids, and other Cannabinoids. Tropical Cooler is a sativa dominant strain created by crossing Purple Punch with Blue Dream S2. The aroma of tropical fruit and a hint of sandalwood will leave you feeling like your laying in the sand on the beach. Tropical Cooler is a truly heady high, with a touch of euphoria accompanied by a motivational boost. Sativa leaning strains such as Tropical Cooler are said to help with conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, pain and depression.

read more