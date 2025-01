Our very best Cannabis strains are processed with the utmost care in our state-of-the-art laboratory. Slow processed using fresh frozen Cannabis from our very own indoor farm, our Live Resin is bursting with flavors! Made using "live", or fresh, cannabis flower, as opposed to dried flower, live resin retains the plant's naturally occurring chemical profile. It's rich in terpenes, flavonoids, and other Cannabinoids. An evenly balanced Hybrid, created by crossing Tropicana Cookies with Purple Punch. This combo produces an aroma consisting of berries, citrus and a nutty sweetness. The effects will leave you relaxed but not totally so that you’re couch-bound. You’ll stay talkative and focused.

