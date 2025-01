Our very best Cannabis strains are processed with the utmost care in our state-of-the-art laboratory. Slow processed using fresh frozen Cannabis from our very own indoor farm, our Live Resin is bursting with flavors! Made using "live", or fresh, cannabis flower, as opposed to dried flower, live resin retains the plant's naturally occurring chemical profile. It's rich in terpenes, flavonoids, and other Cannabinoids. Wedding Cake is the child of Triangle Kush and Animal Mints. It provides a relaxing and euphoric upon smoking, calming both body and mind. Aiding in loss of appetite, depression-associated syndromes, fibromyalgia, MS and other related conditions. The flavors and aromas of this strain, of sweet berries and creamy vanilla, will have you coming back time and time again.

