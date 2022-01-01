Agro-Greens
About this brand
Agro-Greens utilizes state-of-the-art growing and cultivation technology to create micro-environments for ultimate control from seed-to-sale.
We are a family-run company dedicated to producing craft-quality, medical cannabis that ensures a natural, consistent, and effective medicine results from every crop we grow and harvest.
Our products are processed in Saskatchewan and packaged into Mylar bags to lock in freshness, flavour, and potency.
We are a family-run company dedicated to producing craft-quality, medical cannabis that ensures a natural, consistent, and effective medicine results from every crop we grow and harvest.
Our products are processed in Saskatchewan and packaged into Mylar bags to lock in freshness, flavour, and potency.