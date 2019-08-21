Blunt Delta 8 Durban Poison 2 grams

SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Indulge in the classic charm of Aire's meticulously crafted blunts. Our premium blunts are a connoisseur's choice, expertly rolled with the finest, hand-selected cannabis strains. Each puff delivers a smooth, flavorful experience that lingers on your palate. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or share a moment with friends, Aire blunts are your passport to relaxation and enjoyment. Elevate your smoking experience with the perfect balance of convenience and sophistication. Choose Aire for an unforgettable journey into the world of premium cannabis.

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

