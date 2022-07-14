About this product
Soothe your body and pacify your mind into dreamy euphoria with Northern Lights. Northern Lights is an Indica strain that gives you a sense of mellow happiness that fills your mind, body, and soul. As you inhale, feel comfort and bliss as you taste the pungently sweet terpenes of Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene. As you exhale, sink into a state of peaceful contentment and gratification.
About this strain
Northern Lights, also known as "NL," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, pain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
About this brand
We are driven to create an intuitive, virtually effortless, and cleverly designed vapor experience. Our team saw what the vape world had to offer, and we knew we could do it better with a focus on design, vapor delivery, quality, and one-of-a-kind oils. We organically formed a working belief that drives us each day: no detail too small. After two years of combining craftsmanship, technology, and research, we delivered a virtually unparalleled vaporizer system. We selected the best high-performance ceramic atomizer, so our unique oils provide a consistent and unaltered experience from first draw to last.
Backed by extensive research and development, the AiroPro vaporizer sets a new industry benchmark in convenience. There are no buttons or switches to complicate use, just inhale to activate. A light vibration indicates when the device is on, so the amount of vapor per hit can be accurately gauged; this feature improves the level of control users have over their device beyond that of any other personal vaporizer.
Our innovations aren’t limited to our vaporizers alone—we’ve also reimagined the AiroPod oil cartridge design to support a plug-and-play system and maintain superior leak resistance. The AiroPod cartridge and AiroPro vaporizer are the first cartridge and vaporizer to feature magnetic cartridges that can be exchanged in an instant. Switching flavors is literally a snap. We offer five core curated series: Artisan Series, Artisan CBD Series, Strain Series, Live Resin Series & Live Flower Series.
Combining our advanced technology with premium oil, we released the AiroX disposable vaporizer. Ready-to-go out of the package & disposable; there’s no charging required - ever.
Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup
Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 Las Vegas Cannabis Awards
Winner if the best vape pen & CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times Nevada Cannabis Cup
Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2018 High Times World Cannabis Cup
Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2017 High Times NorCal Cannabis Cup
Available in 14 states: AZ, CA, CO, IL, MA, MD, MI, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PR, & WA