About this product

Our AiroPro Vaporizer combines cutting edge technology with solid construction to provide the smoothest and most potent draw available while also reigning first in reliability and performance. The ceramic atomizer and cellulose wicking system combine to consistently deliver 3x the vapor and ensure satisfaction from the first to the final hit.



Discreet and distinguished, the proprietary enclosed aluminum alloy nonagonal design blends flawless function with an exquisite form for the ultimate user. Beyond the one-of-a-kind design, it’s a pleasure to hold given its weight. Rather than buttons or lights, the AiroPro vaporizer provides haptic-feedback as a use indicator. When the battery is low, the haptic feedback will change into short pulses.



The long-lasting 320mAh Li-ion battery is rechargeable with a micro-USB port (included).



Designed exclusively for use with AiroPod cartridges.



Includes: 1 Graphite AiroPro Vaporizer, 1 Micro USB Charger & 1 User Guide.