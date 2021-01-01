About this product

This portable vaporizer keychain will be the perfect companion for an on-the-go vaping experience.



This product is not intended for use of eLiquid (eJuice).



Specifications:

- For use of concentrates only

- 350 mAh chargeable battery

- 510 thread

- Weighs 1.6 oz

- Measurements: 4.5" L, .5" W

- 3 changeable voltage settings

- Easy to Use Settings

- Sturdy Metal Body

- Materials: Steel, dual quartz coil atomizer, glass



How To Use:

- Turn the unit on/off by clicking the button located at the top of the vaporizer (opposite end of the mouthpiece) 5 times.

- Change the voltage with 3 clicks of the same button. The Red light indicates the highest voltage (4.0v), blue indicates medium voltage (3.2v) and the white indicates the lowest voltage (2.4v).

- The AirVape OM comes with dual quartz coil atomizer that you may use to vaporize concentrates.

- Press and hold the same button located at the opposite end of the mouthpiece to active the device and inhale.



What's included in the kit:

- AirVape OM

- Dual quartz coil atomizer with glass mouthpiece

- 2 additional changeable cover caps for universal pre-filled cartridges

- Loading Tool

- Charger

- User Manual

- Limited Lifetime Warranty (Easily Registered at AirVapeUSA.com)