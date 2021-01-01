AirVape
About this product
This portable vaporizer keychain will be the perfect companion for an on-the-go vaping experience.
This product is not intended for use of eLiquid (eJuice).
Specifications:
- For use of concentrates only
- 350 mAh chargeable battery
- 510 thread
- Weighs 1.6 oz
- Measurements: 4.5" L, .5" W
- 3 changeable voltage settings
- Easy to Use Settings
- Sturdy Metal Body
- Materials: Steel, dual quartz coil atomizer, glass
How To Use:
- Turn the unit on/off by clicking the button located at the top of the vaporizer (opposite end of the mouthpiece) 5 times.
- Change the voltage with 3 clicks of the same button. The Red light indicates the highest voltage (4.0v), blue indicates medium voltage (3.2v) and the white indicates the lowest voltage (2.4v).
- The AirVape OM comes with dual quartz coil atomizer that you may use to vaporize concentrates.
- Press and hold the same button located at the opposite end of the mouthpiece to active the device and inhale.
What's included in the kit:
- AirVape OM
- Dual quartz coil atomizer with glass mouthpiece
- 2 additional changeable cover caps for universal pre-filled cartridges
- Loading Tool
- Charger
- User Manual
- Limited Lifetime Warranty (Easily Registered at AirVapeUSA.com)
